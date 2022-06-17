Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 20-24 is as follows:
MONDAY
CLOSED JUNETEENTH
TUESDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, vanilla wafers, fruit
THURSDAY
Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit/fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 20-24 is as follows:
MONDAY
CLOSED JUNETEENTH
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure FCHD
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure CHM
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch