Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 20-24 is as follows:

MONDAY

CLOSED JUNETEENTH

TUESDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, vanilla wafers, fruit

THURSDAY

Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit/fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 20-24 is as follows:

MONDAY

CLOSED JUNETEENTH

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure FCHD

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure CHM

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch