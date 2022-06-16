Beautiful produce at the Farmers Market

Small orchardists truly amaze me, and even more so folk who manage their fruit trees organically. I’ve planted a few fruit trees over many years, most of which have not done very well. The exception was a gorgeous freestone peach that provided a bumper crop every other year….until it didn’t, succumbing to disease.

In 2015, I put in a 14 tree orchard (apples, pears, peach, plums, apricot, and cherry) after researching root stock and different varieties and what was needed for cross pollination, etc. Over the next years, I tried to follow the rules of pruning and shaping, and wished many times that I’d grown up walking around with someone who knew what they were doing, and who had taught me through practice. Reading a book just doesn’t do it (at least not for me), and each tree type has different pruning requirements.

Then the spraying. There is a different spray and spray schedule for a host of insect pests and fungus and diseases. Each spray has different timing and precautions, and to be effective you have to know what is ailing your plant. (Our extension offices are great sources of information and provide help on these topics.) The sprays have to be timed to cause the least damage to pollinators. But any insecticide does some damage as well as addressing a problem. Given my own principles, I’ve adopted the holistic orchard spray regimen as well as planting lots of clover and comfrey around the trees, as well as daffodils for the defense of rodents. But will I have fruit fit to eat?

I repeat….I have great admiration for orchardists who apply organic principles. It is not easy. Many people expect “perfect” looking fruits (and vegetables) and are put off by blemishes, and even more so by worms in the fruit. But there is a movement to support and promote less than perfect, or even ugly, produce. Part of this is about being less wasteful – so much food is thrown away because of blemishes – and part is about increasing awareness of what fruit and vegetables look like, grown in real gardens and fields and with little or no chemical interventions. Something to think about!

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar "Produce Perks" tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

