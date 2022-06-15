Car show raises $2,200 for veteran

Over $2,200 was raised Saturday at SVG GM in Washington C.H. for a veteran who needs a double lung transplant.

Washington C.H. was chosen as one of two cities to be part of a “Help a Veteran” car show with all proceeds going to veteran Julie Posey.

According to Julie Posey’s fundraising campaign on www.helphopelive.org/, “Julie Posey is a Cincinnati native who was diagnosed with Myositis in the Fall of 2016. She began to feel fatigue in her arms and experienced shortness of breath. In a matter of months, her doctors informed her that Myositis, an autoimmune disorder, had reached her lungs and began to cause severe tissue damage. Julie’s quality of life quickly changed, as she went from breathing on her own to being fully dependent on oxygen therapy in less than a year. Through research and discussions with her physicians, she soon learned that the only way to get back to spoiling her grandkids, attending family functions, and continuing her career was to pursue a lung transplant.”

Posey and her family were able to attend Saturday’s car show, according to Max Sprague, event organizer and admin of the Ohio Car Shows and Cruise Ins group on Facebook.

“I would like to thank Rick Fagan and the whole SVG Motors staff for sponsoring the event and readiness to jump in and get involved,” said Sprague. “I would also like to thank Jerry and Barbara Curnutte for organizing and running a Chinese auction as part of the event.”

The show included cars, trucks and bikes. Attendance at the car show was free, and donation containers were set up at the event.

The “Best of Show” winner was Dale Pearce, of Pickerington, for his 1950 Chevy truck.

“I do car shows all over the state and am very impressed with the car show community in Washington Court House, and especially impressed with the love the whole area has for our veterans,” said Sprague.

Additional donations can be made through www.helphopelive.org/ in the name of Julie Posey, according to Sprague.

The Ohio Car Shows and Cruise Ins Facebook group is a place to promote car shows, cruise ins. swap meets and bike runs all over the great state of Ohio and bordering states for car, truck and bike lovers of all types to have a one stop place to see where the events are located.

Julie Posey and her family were able to attend the car show Saturday. They are pictured with the “Best of Show” winner, a 1950 Chevy truck, owned by Dale Pearce of Pickerington. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_FB_IMG_1655002131047.jpg Julie Posey and her family were able to attend the car show Saturday. They are pictured with the “Best of Show” winner, a 1950 Chevy truck, owned by Dale Pearce of Pickerington. Courtesy photos A car show was held Saturday at SVG Motors in Washington C.H. to benefit veteran Julie Posey, who needs a double lung transplant. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_20220611_105222.jpg A car show was held Saturday at SVG Motors in Washington C.H. to benefit veteran Julie Posey, who needs a double lung transplant. Courtesy photos