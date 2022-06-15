Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 14

Disorderly Conduct: At 8:57 p.m., officers responded to East Elm Street in reference to a male laying in a yard. After making contact, Aleksandr Poznyak, of Reynoldsburg, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Criminal Damaging/Obstructing Official Business: At 9:55 p.m., officers responded to Depot Drive in reference to a welfare check. Officers were advised that William Moore Jr., of Hillsboro, had been threatening and assaulting a female at the residence. Upon arrival, Moore was seen exiting a vehicle and ran from officers. Moore then ran to an apartment and forced the door open, causing damage. Charges were filed.

June 9

Trafficking in Drugs: At 5:30 p.m. while on a traffic stop, officers located a large amount of suspected cocaine. Meranda Gilbert and Moriah Leisure, both of Temple Street, were arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs.