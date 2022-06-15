I-71 pursuit results in arrest

A man is incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail following a vehicle pursuit that began in Fayette County and ended near the SR 73 exit of southbound I-71 Tuesday afternoon.

Commander Chuck O’Bryon of the Wilmington Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol told the News Journal the pursuit started at 1:03 p.m. in Fayette County after the OSHP received a report of a suicidal subject.

The subject — Ilya Alexandrovich Gorodetskov of the Mansfield, Ohio area — was also reportedly involved in a road rage incident.

O’Bryon said the suspect was driving under the posted speed limit but would not stop.

He advised stop sticks were deployed multiple times resulting in all the wheels on Gorodetskov’s car being damaged. At 1:19 p.m. “the right front [tire] just came off” the suspect’s vehicle,” a trooper reported to OSHP dispatch.

At 1:26 p.m. a trooper reported the suspect had both hands up while in his car, and soon the suspect was taken into custody.

Earlier police scanner traffic indicated the suspect may have weapons, but O’Bryon said none were located in the vehicle.

However, O’Bryon advised that Gorodetskov had a felony warrant out of Richland County, Ohio for a weapons under disability charge, with the alleged incident occurring in Shelby, Ohio. Richland County Sheriff’s Office records show that Gorodetskov had allegedly possessed an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 200 rounds of ammo, a magazine for an AR-15, and front and rear sights for an AR-15.

Scanner traffic on Tuesday indicated the suspect was Russian, but a records search shows he owns a home in Ohio and also is registered to vote in Ohio.

The suspect was arraigned in Clinton County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Traffic was backed up around I-71 and SR 73 Tuesday afternoon due to the incident.

Man incarcerated following pursuit that began in Fayette Co.