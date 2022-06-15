SSCC announces honors list for spring semester

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Spring Semester 2021-22.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Fayette County

Named to the President’s List: Jeffersonville: Adrienne Dollarhide. Leesburg: Julianne Stevenson. Washington Court House: Kendall Dye, Margo Funderburg, Kayli Merritt, Faith Morrison, Treyen Wilson.

Named to the Dean’s List: Bloomingburg: Billie Seitz. Washington Court House: Christopher Anderson, Xavier Brown, Cameron Casto, Brittany Coil, Kelly Evans, Kailie Hampton, Hailie McMurry, Juan Nieves, Jenna Sams, Sarah Taylor, Dillion Wysong.

