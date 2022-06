According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 14

Timothy M. Wiseman III, 19, 821 Rawling St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Aleksandr Poznyak, 25, Reynoldsburg, disorderly by intoxication.

Lewis D. Barchanowics, 36, 632 S. Main St., backing without safety.

William R. Moore Jr., 51, Hillsboro, criminal damaging, obstructing.