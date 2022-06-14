‘Toast to Summer’ returns June 25

It’s almost time to uncork the fun! The sixth-annual Fayette County Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow returns Saturday, June 25 from 1-10 p.m.

Rain or shine, this event will go on at the Fayette County Airport, located at 2770 SR 38, Washington Court House. There will be $5 dollar parking and free general admission.

“Fayette County Pilots & Friends Association is proud to host the 2022 Toast to Summer,” said Jerry Morris, with the Fayette County Pilots & Friends. “We very much appreciate partnering with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and significant help from Fayette County Travel & Tourism. The airport could not host this event without the approval of the county commissioners.”

“Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau is thrilled to partner again in this annual event as our mission is to attract visitors and promote tourism to the county,” said Stephanie Dunham, executive director of Fayette County Travel & Tourism. “The Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow repeatedly draws in wine and art enthusiasts from all over Ohio, showcasing a glimpse to those in attendance what Fayette County has to offer. We are looking forward to a wonderful day and hope to see you there!”

Fireworks will light up the sky at the Toast to Summer at 10 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs to relax and enjoy the show by Fayette Fire In The Sky.

Have you ever wanted to take a bi-plane ride? You will have the chance again this year. Dewey with Goodfolk & O’Tymes Biplane Rides will be your pilot for a memorable flight. Sign up in the ticket booth the day of the event. Rides will be offered from 1-7 p.m. (weather permitting)

Real Adventure Hot Air Balloon Company will be performing the balloon glow at dusk with hot air balloons lighting up the sky.

There will be an ATM on site. Pets are not allowed.

Nine Ohio wineries will join the event this year: Bokes Creek Winery, Brandeberry Winery, Buckeye Winery, Deer’s Leap Winery, Hanover Winery, Killing Tree Winery, Meranda-Nixon Winery, Olde Schoolhouse Winery and Plum Run Winery.

Tasting packages are available to purchase at the event for $25. Packages includes eight tasting tickets, one commemorative glass and one wine bag, while supplies last.

Music goes great with wine and shopping! There will be an awesome lineup of musicians this year: Paul Blankenship (1-2:30 p.m.), Austin Fitzpatrick (3-4:30 p.m.), Will Baisden (5-6:30 p.m.), The Jesters (7-10 p.m.) and DJ Charlie McCoy.

Once again this year, a beer garden will also be at the event.

“Fayette County’s Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow would not be possible without our great sponsors,” said Dunham. “Many thanks to Buckeye Propane, Adena Health Systems, Vermeer Heartland, SVG Chevrolet, Buick & GMC of Washington Court House, Fiber-Tech Industries and Destination Outlets.”

With over 30 artisans and craft vendors, there is something for everyone.

Adena Health System will be set up at the event offering the newest form of active entertainment, Bicycle Spin Art, where you power your own creativity. Stop by their booth to take a turn pedaling the bicycle and watch in awe as the colors spin and splatter across the paper.

“Toast to Summer has grown every year since its humble beginning in 2015 to become the second largest event in the county,” said Morris. “The huge amount of work required from all parties involved becomes worthwhile when you see thousands of people shaking off winter by coming out to kick off summer. A huge thank you to Jolinda Van Dyke for her continued force behind the event.”

Information for this article was provided by Stephanie Dunham, executive director of Fayette County Travel & Tourism.

Look for a special section devoted to Toast to Summer on Wednesday, June 22 in the Record-Herald.

Dewey with Goodfolk & O'Tymes Biplane Rides will be your pilot for a memorable flight at this year's Toast to Summer. Photo courtesy of Joe Guard

Popular event to once again be held at Fayette County Airport