As damaging storms subside, heat wave arrives

Lightning and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour left over 100,000 Ohio residents without power Monday night into Tuesday as the storm crossed the state — taking down a multitude of trees and power lines.

As of Tuesday afternoon, only 30 Fayette County residents were still without power, according to AES: Ohio.

“Trees and power lines were knocked down in various places across the county,” said Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. “The county, the townships and the utility companies did a good job of removing the power lines, the trees and the branches. There really wasn’t one part of the county hit much harder than other areas….it was uniform. The New Martinsburg area did have several trees down.”

Although the damaging storms have subsided, a dangerous heat wave has descended on the area and many parts of the Midwest.

The temperature in Fayette County topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, but it felt like 105, according to weather.com, and there won’t be much relief until this weekend.

It’s forecasted to be 95 degrees on Wednesday and 93 degrees on Thursday. An excessive heat warning will remain in effect through Wednesday evening. The warning was issued due to dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

According to weather.com, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9 1 1.

Power outage sign. Vector warning sign with lightning. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_power-outage.jpg Power outage sign. Vector warning sign with lightning.