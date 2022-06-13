Three vie to become fair queen

Three young ladies are vying to become the 2022 Fayette County Fair Queen: Libby Aleshire, Abigail Brandt and Hidy Kirkpatrick.

These three individuals will participate in the annual Queen’s Tea, to be held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds the evening of Thursday, June 30. The queen will be crowned at the Fayette County Fair opening ceremonies on Sunday, July 17.

This year’s fair will run from July 18-23.

Libby Aleshire is a Miami Trace High School graduate and serves as president of Fayette Farm Life 4-H club. She has been in 4-H for eight years and has been on the junior fair board for three years where she was elected as the 2022 vice president.

During her time in 4-H, Aleshire has held various commodity queen titles, including 2018 Fayette County Meat Goat Ambassador, 2019 Fayette County Small Animals Queen, and 2020 Fayette County Swine Queen.

In school, she was a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, Youth Drug Prevention Coalition, and student government. Also, Aleshire was a member of the varsity girls basketball, track, and golf teams where she has acted as a leader for the past four years.

In her free time, Aleshire likes to be involved in activities that positively impact the community. She started her own Adopt-A-Highway project through her old 4-H club during her year of service as environmental officer. In the summer, she teaches a clinic at the Elks Golf Club in Wilmington where she teaches underprivileged youth the fundamentals of golf.

Another community service project that Aleshire is involved in is Christmas Cookies of Love. She helps bake, package and deliver cookies to the elderly during the holiday season.

Aleshire plans to attend the University of Louisville and major in biology. She has been accepted into the honors program on a pre-medical track. She hopes to one day become an orthopedic surgeon.

Abigail Brandt, a graduate of Miami Trace High School, said she has tried to do new things throughout her 4-H career to make her fair experience more interesting.

During Brandt’s third grade year, she sewed a skirt and also showed breeding and market lambs. Her second year, she sewed a beautiful blue dress and started showing goats, along with lambs.

“My grandma showed me how to quilt and I ended up making three baby and toddler quilts to present at the fair,” Brandt wrote in her bio. “My freshman year of high school I decided to take on a new interest and I bought a beef feeder to take to the county fair, I stopped sewing in fear that showing lambs, goats and cows would all be too much on top of sewing. I sadly lost the passion of showing goats and stopped taking them to the fair two years ago.”

For the last couple of years, Brandt has taken breeding and market lambs, and also two beef feeders.

“I am so thankful to have parents and grandparents that are willing to support me in any new decision I decide to make to make my fair experience better for me,” she wrote. “This year will be my tenth and final go around at the Fayette County Junior Fair, I am very sad I do not get to participate in the shows and events that take place for the members, but I am very happy I get to start a path to my future.”

Hidy Kirkpatrick, a graduate of Miami Trace High School, said that in order to become a more well-rounded individual, she broadened her experiences by becoming involved in a wide variety of organizations, clubs, and activities. Throughout her years in high school, Kirkpatrick took it upon herself to partake in leadership positions and experiences that have helped her develop qualities of leadership she believes every student should possess.

In school, Kirkpatrick has served as the vice president of National Honors Society and the secretary of the Miami Trace FFA Chapter and junior fair board. In her 4-H club, she has served as the president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. By conducting meetings and events, she not only learned essential leadership skills but also problem-solving and time management skills.

Over the past 10 years, Kirkpatrick has trained at the BalletMet Dance Academy where she has worked with world-renowned dancers and teachers, and has gained a deep understanding of the art form. There, she has not only become a better dancer, but a better person due to the lifelong friendships and experiences she has gained.

Kirkpatrick has also been a member of organizations such as student government, Key Club, Spanish Club, F.C.A., symphonic choir, the Miami Trace music department, and Miami Trace cheerleading. Due to all of these incredible experiences, she has become friends with people from all different walks of life, which opened her eyes and gave her a sense of accomplishment and community.

Kirkpatrick said she is forever grateful for these opportunities because they have made a lifelong impact on her life, which she will always treasure.

Abigail Brandt https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Abigail-Brandt.jpg Abigail Brandt Libby Aleshire https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Libby-Alshire.jpg Libby Aleshire Hidy Kirkpatrick https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Hidy-Kirkpatrick-1-.jpg Hidy Kirkpatrick

Queen will be crowned at Fayette County Fair opening ceremony