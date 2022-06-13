4-H Tractor Club holds rodeo

The Fayette County 4-H Tractor Club had its rodeo at the fairgrounds on Sunday, all members had their hands at the wheel of a tractor. They had to navigate tractors through “gates” and “barns” in a course. Thanks to the dealerships, parents and advisors, the kids had a great time and most likely will come back next year.

