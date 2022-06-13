Gas prices top $5 locally and nationally

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 26 cents higher this week at $5.031 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $5.031; Washington Court House: $5.093

Average price during the week of June 6, 2022 $4.776

Average price during the week of June 14, 2021 $3.049

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$5.096 Athens

$5.069 Chillicothe

$5.073 Columbiana

$5.000 East Liverpool

$4.991 Gallipolis

$5.038 Hillsboro

$4.903 Ironton

$5.102 Jackson

$4.999 Logan

$5.046 Marietta

$4.999 Portsmouth

$4.993 Steubenville

$5.026 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The cost of a barrel of oil is hovering near $120, nearly double last August’s price, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand remains robust as the summer driving season ramps up. As a result, the national average for a gallon of gas surged and is 15 cents more than a week ago, 58 cents more than a month ago, and $1.94 more than a year ago. Today’s national average is $5.01— a price never seen since AAA began collecting pricing data in 2000.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 800,000 barrels to 218.2 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand grew from 8.98 million barrels per day to 9.2 million barrels per day as drivers continue to fuel up for the summer driving season, typically a time when gas demand increases. This dynamic between decreased supply and increased demand is contributing to rising prices at the pump. Coupled with increasing crude oil prices, this means that the price of gas will likely remain elevated for the near future.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 84 cents to settle at $120.67. Although prices ended lower on Friday due to the rising value of the dollar, crude prices increased earlier last week in response to global supply concerns amid expected demand increases, particularly as China emerges from lockdowns that reduced crude demand. Crude prices have increased despite EIA reporting that total domestic stocks increased by 2.1 million barrels to 416.8 million barrels last week. However, the current storage level is still approximately 12 percent lower than a year ago, contributing to rising crude prices. Crude prices could rise further this week if EIA’s next report shows an inventory decline.

