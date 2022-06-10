Applications available for small business facade grant

Washington C.H. City Council recently approved legislation for a small business facade grant available to small businesses located within the city.

The funds for this grant are from the American Recovery Act funded by the federal government for the purpose of “ameliorating the profound economic and societal effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For small businesses within the city, the grant funding is up to $10,000 per business — no match is required. The funding is on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to Chelsie Baker, the city director of economic development.

Baker also emphasized that the grant is for facade improvements only, which include awnings, canopies, signage, doors, windows, paint, lighting, masonry work, etc.

For small businesses interested in this program, other requirements include:

– Locally owned and operated

– Fewer than 25 employees

– Gross annual receipts of less than $4 million

– 12 months to complete project from the time of approval

– Contractor(s) must be insured and bonded.

Applications for this grant program are available now, and can be found at the city administration building, 105 N. Main St., Monday-Friday, 8-4 a.m.; or online at www.developwchoh.com

For more information, contact Chelsie Baker, the city director of economic development, at 740-505-0216 or the office number, 740-636-2340.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_CityBuilding-1-2-.jpg