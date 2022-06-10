Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 13-17 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, fruit, vanilla wafers

TUESDAY

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers

WEDNESDAY

Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit

THURSDAY

Beef liver, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers

FRIDAY

Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, warm garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 13-17 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SHC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch