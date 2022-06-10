Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 13-17 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, fruit, vanilla wafers
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers
WEDNESDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit
THURSDAY
Beef liver, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers
FRIDAY
Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, warm garlic bread, tossed salad, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 13-17 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SHC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch