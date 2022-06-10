Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 9

James M. Sever, 37, 170 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, non-compliance suspension.

Michael Hunter, 58, 703 S. Fayette St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear.

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., obstructing.

Garrett M. Pfeifer, 25, 714 High St., failure to comply, escape.

Moriah J. Leisure, 29, 901 E. Temple St., trafficking in drugs (third-degree felony), non-compliance suspension.

Meranda L. Gilbert, 25, 901 E. Temple St., trafficking in drugs (third-degree felony).

Raye J. Frederick, 34, Greenfield, wrongful entrustment.