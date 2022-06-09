Local graduates from prestigious institute

Tamara Kirkpatrick, a former Fayette County resident, recently graduated from The Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute.

Betty D. Montgomery, chair of the board for the prestigious institute, announced that Kirkpatrick graduated from the institute at a recent ceremony that took place in Washington, D.C.

“These outstanding women leaders are dedicated to applying their experience and skills to community and public service,” Montgomery said. “It is inspiring to watch their growth and commitment to a better future for our state and our communities.”

The institute’s eight-month leadership training provides professional training for women aspiring to become leaders in public and community service. Extensive studies are offered in local, state and federal governments, as well as public policy, public speaking, politics and the organization of political parties. Since its first class in 2001, over 450 Ohio women from 71 counties have completed the leadership course.

In the fall, the institute will begin its 23rd class. Applications for the class of Class of 2023, which are due June 15, are available online by going to https://www.jadleadershipinstitute.com/how-to-apply.

Tamara Kirkpatrick (middle) recently graduated from The Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute. She was recognized during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_KIRKPATRICK-JAD-Leadership-Grad-Photo.jpeg Tamara Kirkpatrick (middle) recently graduated from The Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute. She was recognized during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Courtesy photo