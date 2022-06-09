Vendors announced for Saturday Farmers Market

Many of you will know personally, or perhaps through a friend of a friend, Mary Lou and Tom Shaw. They wore many hats over the years they lived in Fayette County, including parents, family doctor and writer (Mary Lou), carpenter/handyman/jack of many trades (Tom), friends, bringer of meals, mentors, caregivers, advocates for the environment and the preservation of heritage breed animals, keepers of dumped cats, and no doubt other roles which some of you remember with warmth and gratitude.

For me, these friends came into my life at least a decade ago when I was looking for non-pasteurized cows milk, and a local shop owner directed me to their farm (“down this road and look for the black cows with white belts”). A season later I was the proud owner of a cow share with a well designed contract, and a weekly pickup date for a gallon of super fresh milk, with occasional cream at the surface for butter making. Oh, how I missed that milk after the summer ended.

And as I came into really good milk, the Shaws were there to answer my questions about raising laying hens. And, before I was even ready to get started, they encouraged my stated interest in obtaining honey bees. I received first equipment and then many hours of mentoring from them – everything from the best book to purchase, to hands on experience as they worked with their own hives. They have shared their honey harvesting equipment, offered materials and advise, suggested the type of walk behind mower I should purchase and then make emergency repairs, drawn the design for an add on room for seed starting, helped with fruit tree pruning, and co-celebrated any number of holidays.

Both Mary Lou and Tom have supported local organizations such as SECOND CHANCE because they believe in individuals behind the organization. Their own farming practices set an example for how to be self sustaining, to give back more than one takes, to make the land whole, to treat animals kindly and with respect, and to adopt and adapt.

In late May they moved to their new home further south, with beautiful views of the Smokey Mountains. In tribute to them and in farewell.

The Fayette County Farmers Market (and SPECIAL CHILDREN’S ACTIVITY) is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): Salsas, dressings and baby pickled beets and mild chunky salsa. Sampling new pineapple salsa. $2.00 off coupons for use on DSC products all season. 2 for $12 special.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including bread, cinnamon rolls, rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Variety of plants including vegetable, herb, and ornamental (perennial and annual), including unusual and hummingbird and butterfly favorites. Native shrubs/trees: pagoda dogwood, elder, river birch, sweet shrub & walnut. Sourdough crackers.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Lorre Black Umbrellas, LLC (Lorre Black): Umbrellas to match your personality, your friends’ and family’s personalities, too.

Ohio Artisan Beef (W.J. & Lanita Fannin): individual cuts, ground beef & beef patty bundles, griller’s boxes and other variety boxes & 1/4, 1/2 and whole beef reservations.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods, The Jam Man (David Persinger): Jams: strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, pineapple, Brazilian pineapple, triple berry, peach, peach flamingo, blueberry, cherry, blackberry, seedless blackberry, red raspberry, and red raspberry jalapeno. Jellies: hot pepper, grape, & HOT HOT HOT pepper. NO ADDED SUGAR JAMS: strawberry, peach, and seedless blackberry.

PPCF & S. Plymouth Raw Honey) (Julie & Dennis Mosny): Local raw honey and cherry, blackberry, rhubarb, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, peach and apple pies. Also will have oatmeal raisin cookies, cinni mini’s, buns bars and cinnamon rolls.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Sugar snap peas, lettuce, spring onions. Rhubarb and herb plants. Blooming perennials and petunias. Homemade bread, butter rolls.

Cheryl’s Country Crafts (Cheryl Braun & David Stewart): Crafts (wood) and homemade soaps.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Cozy Baby Blessings: Baby Essentials including crochet blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets and burp cloths. Also beaded pens, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers and wax melts (50+ scents).

Contributed by Katrina Bush, FCFM vendor

