‘I Am Reading!’: Lucas Johnson

Carnegie Public Library will celebrate our youngest readers every week with a Q&A about a favorite book they are reading. If you would like to participate, stop by the library for a picture with the book you are reading!

Name: Lucas Johnson

Age: 6

School: Ashville Elementary

What are you reading: Good Night Gorilla by Peggy Rathmann

Why do you like it? The pictures are cool, I like it when the gorilla takes the police officer’s keys and he has a flashlight. The gorilla helps the elephant, the lion and the other animals.

What are you doing this summer besides reading? Swimming, going to Disney World to eat all the food, fishing and soccer camp.

Lucas Johnson
Courtesy photo