WMS honors April & May ‘Students of the Month’

Washington Middle School honored its April and May “Students of the Month” by hosting Pizza with the Principals. Students were treated to Donatos pizza and a Student of the Month banner. Students were chosen for being Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Willing.

Students honored were:

Trinity Patterson- 6th

Gabriel Roush- 6th

Guadalupe Alvarado-Kirk- 6th

Ellie Mays- 7th (not pictured)

Nathan Snyder- 7th

Layla George- 8th (not pictured)

Bristen Miller- 8th (not pictured)

Raven Jackson- 8th

Khalia Smith- 8th

Ava Hines- 8th (not pictured)

Carson Weikle- 8th

Kimarrie Johnson- 8th

Loralye Crisp- 8th

Kira Moore- 8th

Leigha Lane-Crowder 8th (not pictured)

Lucas Johnson- 8th

Trinity Merriman-Newkirk- 8th

Mariah Cockerill- 8th

WMS appreciates Donatos for their continued support of students and their achievement.

