WMS honors April & May ‘Students of the Month’

Washington Middle School honored its April and May “Students of the Month” by hosting Pizza with the Principals. Students were treated to Donatos pizza and a Student of the Month banner. Students were chosen for being Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Willing.
Students honored were:
Trinity Patterson- 6th
Gabriel Roush- 6th
Guadalupe Alvarado-Kirk- 6th
Ellie Mays- 7th (not pictured)
Nathan Snyder- 7th
Layla George- 8th (not pictured)
Bristen Miller- 8th (not pictured)
Raven Jackson- 8th
Khalia Smith- 8th
Ava Hines- 8th (not pictured)
Carson Weikle- 8th
Kimarrie Johnson- 8th
Loralye Crisp- 8th
Kira Moore- 8th
Leigha Lane-Crowder 8th (not pictured)
Lucas Johnson- 8th
Trinity Merriman-Newkirk- 8th
Mariah Cockerill- 8th
WMS appreciates Donatos for their continued support of students and their achievement.