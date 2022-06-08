Posted on by

WMS honors April & May ‘Students of the Month’

,

Submitted article

Kimarrie Johnson

Kimarrie Johnson


Courtesy photos

Kira Moore


Courtesy photos

Loralye Crisp


Courtesy photos

Lucas Johnson


Courtesy photos

Mariah Cockerill


Courtesy photos

Nathan Snyder


Courtesy photos

Raven Jackson


Courtesy photos

Trinity Merriman-Newkirk


Courtesy photos

Trinity Patterson


Courtesy photos

Khalia Smith


Courtesy photos

Guadalupe Alvarado-Kirk


Courtesy photos

Gabriel Roush


Courtesy photos

Carson Weikle


Courtesy photos

Washington Middle School honored its April and May “Students of the Month” by hosting Pizza with the Principals. Students were treated to Donatos pizza and a Student of the Month banner. Students were chosen for being Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Willing.

Students honored were:

Trinity Patterson- 6th

Gabriel Roush- 6th

Guadalupe Alvarado-Kirk- 6th

Ellie Mays- 7th (not pictured)

Nathan Snyder- 7th

Layla George- 8th (not pictured)

Bristen Miller- 8th (not pictured)

Raven Jackson- 8th

Khalia Smith- 8th

Ava Hines- 8th (not pictured)

Carson Weikle- 8th

Kimarrie Johnson- 8th

Loralye Crisp- 8th

Kira Moore- 8th

Leigha Lane-Crowder 8th (not pictured)

Lucas Johnson- 8th

Trinity Merriman-Newkirk- 8th

Mariah Cockerill- 8th

WMS appreciates Donatos for their continued support of students and their achievement.

Kimarrie Johnson
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Kimarrie-Johnson.jpgKimarrie Johnson Courtesy photos

Kira Moore
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Kira-Moore.jpgKira Moore Courtesy photos

Loralye Crisp
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Lorayle-Crisp.jpgLoralye Crisp Courtesy photos

Lucas Johnson
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Lucas-Johnson.jpgLucas Johnson Courtesy photos

Mariah Cockerill
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Mariah-Cockerill.jpgMariah Cockerill Courtesy photos

Nathan Snyder
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Nathan-Snyder.jpgNathan Snyder Courtesy photos

Raven Jackson
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Raven-Jackson.jpgRaven Jackson Courtesy photos

Trinity Merriman-Newkirk
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Trinity-Merriman-Newkirk.jpgTrinity Merriman-Newkirk Courtesy photos

Trinity Patterson
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Trinity-Patterson.jpgTrinity Patterson Courtesy photos

Khalia Smith
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Khalia-Smith.jpgKhalia Smith Courtesy photos

Guadalupe Alvarado-Kirk
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Guadalupe-Alvarado-Kirk.jpgGuadalupe Alvarado-Kirk Courtesy photos

Gabriel Roush
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Gabe-Roush.jpgGabriel Roush Courtesy photos

Carson Weikle
https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Carson-Weikle.jpgCarson Weikle Courtesy photos

Submitted article