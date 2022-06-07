Fayette Christian student excels at rodeo

Clay Wines, an eighth grade student at Fayette Christian School, has earned a position on the Ohio National Junior High rodeo team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Perry, Ga., June 19-25, to compete at the 17th-annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR).

Wines will be competing in the team roping, ribbon roping, chute dogging, breakaway and light rifle competitions.

Featuring roughly 1,200 contestants from 43 US states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, the NJHFR is the world’s largest junior high rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, NJHFR contestants will also be competing for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a National Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion.

To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two go-rounds to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three go-round combined times/scores. Added money for the optional jackpot has increased to $100,000 and is available to everyone at finals who enters the jackpot in their event.

Again this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of all NJHFR performances will air on: https://www.cowboychannelplus.com/.

Performance times are 7 p.m. on June 19 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter.

Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NJHFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries, and shopping at the NJHFR trade show, as well as visiting area attractions as Perry hosts the NJHFR this year.

To follow Wines at the NJHFR, visit www.NHSRA.com daily for complete results. For ticket information and reservations, visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1017434

