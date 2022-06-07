FRHS completes ‘Fear Free Shelters’ course

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) began enrolling its staff in the Fear Free Shelters Program in March to become certified in the Fear Free Shelters initiative. As of this week, FRHS is proud to announce that all staff members have completed the course.

“There were four modules, each ending with an exam that had to be passed before the next module was unlocked to continue on with the course for completion.” said Brad Adams, chief humane agent and outreach director. “I believe anyone who works in an animal shelter should be required to complete this program to enhance their ability to understand more about the body language of animals and to reduce stress while in the facility and how to provide enrichment.”

According to Fear Free Shelters, in this program, students learn how to improve the emotional experiences of animals by applying key strategies and techniques designed to reduce the negative emotional states that are commonly experienced by shelter and rescue animals, including fear, anxiety, stress (FAS), and frustration.

The Fear Free Shelter Program aims to provide training that is suitable for all individuals involved in the care and oversight of shelter and rescue animals—from medical and behavioral staff to intake, reception, kennel, and cattery staff to animal control officers, adoption counselors, foster caregivers, and shelter volunteers.

“We were going to have animal care and animal health staff take the program but there were important components that also benefited front desk staff as well as humane agents,” said Adams.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. It relies on donations, grants, and fundraising to carry out its mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected, and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit its website at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org

Pictured are: Front: John Bennett and Karen Zimmerman – Back: Delaine Davey, Haylee Riley, Heather Scurlock, Chelsea Barnett, Cindy Zindorf, Danyel Honicker-Bageant, Jennifer Anderson, Dr. Lee Schrader, Tammy Vance, Bradleigh Justice, and Tammy Mick. Not pictured: Brad Adams and Johnny Daugherty https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_20220531_140414-01.jpg Pictured are: Front: John Bennett and Karen Zimmerman – Back: Delaine Davey, Haylee Riley, Heather Scurlock, Chelsea Barnett, Cindy Zindorf, Danyel Honicker-Bageant, Jennifer Anderson, Dr. Lee Schrader, Tammy Vance, Bradleigh Justice, and Tammy Mick. Not pictured: Brad Adams and Johnny Daugherty Courtesy photo