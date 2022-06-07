Historial Society hosts Belle Aire students

The Fayette County Historical Society was honored to host students who participate in the LEO program at Belle Aire Elementary School. The kids had the opportunity to tour the historic Morris Sharpe House and grounds. If you have a group that is interested in touring, please contact us via our Facebook page, Fayette County Ohio Historical Society, or call the museum (740) 335-2953.

