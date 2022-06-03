CAC continues local access channel

As “Community Action Month” recently came to a close with the ending of May, one of the final programs of the Community Action Commission of Fayette County to be discussed is WCHC TV.

CAC, located at 1400 U.S. Route 22 N.W. in Washington Court House, has numerous programs in place for assisting community members.

As previously reported and according to the CAC website, www.cacfayettecounty.org, “the mission of the Community Action Commission of Fayette County is to combat causes of poverty, expand community services, and implement projects necessary to provide services and further community improvements. Its mission is also to consider the problems concerning youth, adults and senior citizens and deal with the prevention and solving of those problems.

“The development and management of affordable housing for special populations like individuals in recovery from substance abuse or mental illness, victims of domestic violence, the homeless and/or disabled, and low to moderate income individuals, families, and seniors is a specific purpose of the agency, as is the development of income-generating projects consistent with the purposes of the corporation which will increase funds available for services and reduce the agency’s dependence on public funds.”

The following information was submitted by David Woolever, director of WCHC TV.

WCHC TV (Community Action Media) is the local access television station for Fayette County (formerly Channel 3), operated by the Community Action Commission of Fayette County. The station made a comeback in 2014-2015 with Community Action as operator, and has continued to grow.

The station can be watched on Spectrum Cable channel 1021. We operate a 24/7 bulletin carousel that displays announcements for community services, events, important meetings, PSA’s and more. This is a free service for local organizations.

We also display original programming such as our “Fayette FYI” program, with host Randy Young, that discusses local happenings around Washington Court House and Fayette County with community leaders, business owners, etc.

Other original programs have included “Get Fit Fayette County,” “Coaches Corner,” “Eating Out in Fayette County,” “Explore Fayette County,” “Shopping in Fayette County,” “History of Fayette County,” and “Veteran’s Voices.”

The majority of the station’s activity can be found on Facebook. WCHC TV broadcasts and/or records many local events. This includes athletic events (all ages, but mostly high school) during the fall, winter, and spring seasons. In the past, this has also included the Fayette County Farmers Market, Fayette County Fair, and Washington Court House City Council meetings.

The WCHC TV Facebook page is also where you can view our past events and programs on demand in our video library.

The station is and has been powered by many community supporters, including the City of Washington Court House, the United Way of Fayette County, Fayette County Travel and Tourism, and many other local businesses. Funding from our sponsors is how we are able to continue to bring the community live broadcasts and original programming.

If your business would be interested in sponsoring local programming, you can contact us via our website: www.faycam.org, or by email at [email protected]

We look forward to continuing our efforts in the community, and thank everyone for their support over the years since the channel has returned.

