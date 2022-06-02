Altrusa installs 2022-23 officers

Altrusa International of Washington C.H. recently installed the 2022-23 officers for the local club’s 47th year of service. Membership committee members Cathy White, Teresa Combs, Jennie Arnold and chair Brigitte Hisey conducted a lovely installation program for the club’s new officers. Shown left to right: Club treasurer Claudia Coe, directors: Nancy Hammond and Janet Robinson, foundation treasurer Janet Martin, director Lauran Perrill, president Anne Quinn, vice president Elaine Crutcher, and secretary Debra Grover. After being cancelled for two years, Altrusa members are finally able to hold their yard sale with bake sale on June 4, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the All Saints Church parking lot. Altrusa members have held an annual yard sale on the first Saturday of June for 25-plus years until the pandemic. The funds raised at the yard sale and bake sale go back to the community for scholarships, literacy projects like the Little Free Libraries and Book Trail events.

