‘Strawberry Days’ continue at market & much more

“Strawberry Days” continues this coming Saturday at the Fayette County Farmers Market, with lots of strawberries available, as well as other strawberry related items available from vendors. Of course, while strawberries may be a primary focus on many shoppers, there is much to enjoy and fill needs. We have wonderful breads, jams, local honey, salsas/dressings and baked goods. Many vendors sell crafts and customized products, including wood, knit/crochet, umbrellas, and tumblers. Beef is featured prominently this year. There are still vegetable and herb plants, and potted flowers (annual and perennial), as well as some early spring vegetables. Check the list below for specifics for this week.

The hummingbird, a lover of all things red (and no doubt attracted to the strawberry!) has arrived in Ohio. Red flowers are obviously attractants, but once hummingbirds are in your garden, they will visit many flowers in search of nectar and small insects. The flowers hummingbirds favor are long and tubular, often borne sideways or drooping. Almost any native plant and flower has some insect or bird that needs it for food. And protecting and supporting a wealth of creatures of all kinds (biodiversity) is a win-win for every creature. We humans rarely rely on flowers for food, but many are edible. Flowers meet another need for us…one of beauty and joy. We cut them, bring them indoors in bouquets, and make gorgeous arrangements in our flowerbeds and on our porches. As you walk or bike or drive through the community, take a few minutes to admire that beauty, and perhaps take a few moments to thank a planter of flowers and supporter of our insects and therefore other creatures such as reptiles, amphibians and birds.

In recognition of the beautiful butterflies that provide pollination, children will have the opportunity to make a BUTTERFLY (with a clothespin, coffee filter, pipe cleaner and colored markers). Join Ms. Debra at the Info Booth for this weeks’ KID’S CRAFT.

At the community member tent, representatives from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (Ohio Columbus Mission and Greenfield Branch ) will be the market visitors.

And making their 2022 BOOK BIKE DEBUT, from 8:30 to 11 a.m., Carnegie Public Library staff will be at the market with books for checkout or purchase from their new book bike!

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. $5 coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Cozy Baby Blessings: Baby Essentials including crochet blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets and burp cloths. Also beaded pens, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers and wax melts (50+ scents).

Dill Family Farm (Andy & Paula Dill): Strawberries, honey, and blueberry bushes.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): Salsas, dressings and new baby pickled beets and hot chunky salsa. . Sampling new sweet chili sauce. $2.00 off coupons for use on DSC products all season. 2 for $12 special.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including bread, cinnamon rolls, rolls, cakes, pies, cookies.

Tom’s Tool Shed (Tom McMurray): Tom will sharpen hand tools, mower blades, axes, and garden tools for a small fee.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Variety of plants including vegetable, herb, and ornamental (perennial and annual), including fern, daisy, mints, and hummingbird attractors). Native shrubs/trees: pagoda dogwood, elder, river birch, sweet shrub & walnut. Sourdough crackers. Strawberry bread. Seasonal produce.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Strawberry shortcake, sugar, chocolate chip,snickerdoodle, ginger, pineapple, oatmeal raisin, funfetti, peanut butter fudge, peanut butter cookies, peanut butter jumbos, salted caramel bars, lemon bars and oatmeal toffee bars.

Lorre Black Umbrellas, LLC (Lorre Black): For sale: Ist Series “Black” Umbrellas. Order The Gift of the Ubi on Amazon to discover the meaning behind my “Black” Umbrellas. Limited quantity. Color Umbrellas available soon.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods, The Jam Man (David Persinger): Jams: strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, pineapple, Brazilian pineapple, triple berry, peach, peach flamingo, blueberry, cherry, blackberry, seedless blackberry, red raspberry, and red raspberry jalapeno. Jellies: grape, hot pepper. NO ADDED SUGAR JAMS: peach and seedless blackberry. Assorted chocolate Texas sheet cakes. Week 2 of the Strawberry Days Special: $1 OFF jars of strawberry, rhubarb, strawberry-rhubarb, and blackberry jams.

PPCF & S. Plymouth Raw Honey) (Julie & Dennis Mosny): Local raw honey, assorted fruit pies, cinni mini’s and cinnamon rolls.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Biers Run Mudd (Rachel Shepard & Eric Harris): Wheel thrown stoneware: mugs, bowls, pitchers and more.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Strawberries, lettuce, spring onions. Blooming perennials, vegetable, herb, and rhubarb plants. Petunias. Homemade bread, butter rolls.

Cloud 9D Designs (Nicole Daugherty): Customizable keepsakes tumblers, jewelry, key chains and much more. Pink lemonade, and regular lemonade.

