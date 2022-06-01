WCH man indicted on assault charge

A 22-year-old Washington C.H. man accused of assaulting a police officer and exposing himself in public has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury.

Keith A. Wright was arraigned Tuesday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on one count of assault, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of public indecency, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Wright pleaded “not guilty” to the two counts and is scheduled to go to trial July 20 at 8 a.m.

The indictment states that Wright “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm” to Washington Police Department Sgt. Jeff Heinz on April 29.

As previously reported by the Record-Herald, just after 6 p.m. April 29, Washington C.H. Police Department officers responded to the area of South Elm Street on a report of a male exposing his genitals as he was walking down the sidewalk. Officers found the man walking in the 400 block of South Elm Street with his genitals exposed, according to reports.

Officers stopped the alleged offender, later identified as Wright, and advised him of the complaint and that he was under arrest for public indecency.

Police said Wright refused to be taken into custody, resisted arrest and assaulted an officer during the arrest. After the struggle, officers were able to subdue Wright, who was placed under arrest and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Wright, of 531 1/2 Third St., is being held in the jail on a $6,000 bond.

