Fayette Lodge donates to ‘Save A Warrior’

On May 27, some of the officers of Fayette Lodge #107 had the pleasure of meeting with Bro. Larry Turner, the assistant director of programming from Save A Warrior, a non-profit veterans organization. Fayette Lodge donated the funds from the Breakfast with Santa event to Save A Warrior. Turner spoke about how Save A Warrior saved him and so many more warriors. Pictured from left to right in the front row: WB. Matt Rumer, Bro. Larry Turner, WM. Justin Coffman, WB. John Coffman. In the back row is WB Anthony Cooper and Bro. Bob Bane.

