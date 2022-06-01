Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star holds inspection of officers

Jefferson Chapter #300, of Jeffersonville, held its annual inspection of officers at a stated meeting on May 17 and welcomed three new members, Javonne Mullins, Rob Mullins, and Danny Maxie.

Denise Gregory (Deputy Grand Matron of Districts 23 and 28), of Lucasville Chapter #495, served as Inspecting Officer. Worthy Matron Betty Hoppes and Worthy Patron Mark Hoppes welcomed many members and visitors to the meeting.

At a previous meeting, Worthy Matron Betty Hoppes had announced that Ruth Barlett was selected as Jefferson Chapter’s “Shining Star.” Every Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron in the state had been asked to select one “Shining Star” from their chapter, a member who shares the values of the Order not only within the Chapter, but also in his or her daily life throughout the community. During the inspection on May 17, Jefferson Chapter #300 officially recognized Ruth Barlett as the chapter’s “Shining Star.”

Ruth Barlett is a 50-year member of the Order, joining in April of 1964. During her time in Eastern Star, she has served as all five Star Points, Marshal, Associate Conductress, Conductress, Associate Matron and Worthy Matron. In 1974, she was Worthy Matron during the same time as Past Grand Matron Vera Thornton from Chillicothe Chapter #419 in District 23. In the 1980s, she was President of District 23 Association.

For over 40 years, she has been the Chapter Secretary for Jefferson Chapter. Sister Ruth has worked with 21 different Worthy Matrons and 11 different Worthy Patrons. She is always willing to give support and serve as a role model to younger members in the chapter. She faithfully attends meetings and is consistently prepared.

Sister Ruth is also a willing and cheerful worker for chapter activities and fundraisers. Her desserts are well known and always appreciated. Masonic Inspection dinners would not be the same without her efforts.

Sister Ruth has also been the Secretary for the Jeffersonville United Methodist Church for over 30 years until her recent retirement, working with nine different ministers. The church has benefited from her support during Vacation Bible School, helping with the Food Pantry, Annual Ham and Turkey dinners, Rummage Sales and numerous funeral dinners that were provided for families of not only church members, but members of the local community. Jefferson Chapter #300 greatly appreciates Sister Ruth and her role as an Eastern Star member.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization was created in the United States in the early 19th century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity. The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.

2022 Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star Officers and distinguished guests with new members. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_2022-Jefferson-Chapter-300-officers-and-distinguished-guests-with-new-members.jpg 2022 Jefferson Chapter #300 Eastern Star Officers and distinguished guests with new members. Courtesy photos Ruth Barlett, Jefferson Chapter’s “Shining Star” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_Ruth-Barlett-Jefferson-Chapter-s-Shining-Star.jpg Ruth Barlett, Jefferson Chapter’s “Shining Star” Courtesy photos