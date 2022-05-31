‘Never Say No to Veterans’ event this Saturday

The sixth-annual “Never say no to veterans Poker Run/Custom Harley Giveaway,” hosted by the VFW Riders Post 3762, is this Saturday.

As in prior years, sign-ups for the event are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at noon and last bike in at 5 p.m. The Ride will start and end at VFW Post 3762, located at 335 Veteran’s Way in Washington Court House.

Food will be available starting at 5 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle will be held at 5:30 p.m. The band “Gravelswitch” will provide entertainment by taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. The food, according to VFW Riders 3762 President Duke Hanscel, will be provided by the Riders — a cook-out involving foods such as hamburgers, hot dogs, etc.

The cost this year is only $25 a ticket, which includes the ride, food, entertainment and a chance to win the custom motorcycle. Only one ticket per person can be purchased. There are 325 tickets being sold this year and, as of Tuesday, approximately 200 tickets have been sold.

The first place winner will receive the custom motorcycle. The second place winner will receive $300, while the third place winner will receive $100. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Tickets will be sold at Court House Customs and VFW Post 3762 along with online sales at Eventbrite, www.eventbrite.com/e/vfw-riders-post-3762-6th-annual-never-say-no-to-veterans-poker-runbike-tickets-261247276637. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event until 6 p.m.

Tickets at the gate — that do not include the bike raffle — will be $10.

According to Hanscel, this year’s custom chopper was donated by Buckeye City Motor Sports. The Riders then spent six months rebuilding the bike with custom parts and paint. This is the first year the bike has been donated to the organization.

“It’s a game changer for veterans in Fayette County, because we usually have to put down $5,000 or $6,000 on a bike,” said Hanscel. “Buckeye City Motor Sports is a game changer.”

For questions, contact president Duke Hanscel at 740-505-4459 or vice president John Everhart at 937-402-6418.

Pictured is this year’s custom chopper to be raffled off during the VFW Riders Post 3762 sixth-annual Never Say No to Veterans Poker Run. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_imagejpeg_0.jpg Pictured is this year’s custom chopper to be raffled off during the VFW Riders Post 3762 sixth-annual Never Say No to Veterans Poker Run. Courtesy photo

Tickets on sale for Custom Chopper giveaway