Dinner & concert fundraiser a success

On Memorial Saturday night, more than 100 diners settled themselves comfortably to conclude a Grace United Methodist Church dinner with a concert of witty ’30s and ’40s jazz tunes, medleys from popular musicals, and accomplished local soloists. This first-ever fundraising collaboration was proposed by Richard Glass, retired vocal music teacher at Miami Trace High School and longtime director of the Fayette County Choral Society. Toward the end of the hour-long concert, Glass encouraged the audience to join in singing the first two verses of a stirring version of the patriotic song “America, the Beautiful,” with narration by Richard Owens.

Many “Women of Grace,” assisted also by some male members of the Grace United Methodist Church congregation as servers, catered a colorful and delicious dinner to 18 tables in the church’s air-conditioned Fellowship Hall prior to the musical performance. Shown are (from left) Kathy Ginn and Jo Anderson as they prepared a fresh spinach salad; and behind them can be seen a partially obscured Sally Begin, cutting slices of the Texas Sheet Cake dessert.

Well known in the community for her musical talent, Teresa Ford rehearses her Cole Porter solo “In the Still of the Night” with a three-person combo of professional musicians: (from left) David Penwell on keyboard, Jon Thorne on bass, and Terry DiLuciano on percussion. Additional special solos earning enthusiastic applause were performed by Kristin Preston, Richard Owens (joined by his wife, Judy, for the final verse of the Gershwins’ “Our Love Is Here to Stay”), Melody Reed, and Mike Jenks on alto saxophone. During the Choral Society songs, smaller solos were sung as well by Ginger Palmer, Beth DelTedesco, and George Carr.