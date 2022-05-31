Judge Beathard delivers Memorial Day address

The Bloomingburg Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 449 conducted the annual Memorial Day service at the Bloomingburg Cemetery on Monday.

Wayne King served as master of ceremonies. The program opened with the posting of the Colors by members of Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Sons of Veterans Reserve, which is the military unit of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War under the command of First Lieutenant Shane L. Milburn.

Roger Duncan gave the invocation and benediction.

King gave a brief history of how Memorial Day originated as Decoration Day. He noted that the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) played a large role in turning Decoration Day into a national holiday observed in every community in the country.

Civil War Medal of Honor recipient Henry Casey is buried in the Bloomingburg Cemetery and served as treasurer of the Bloomingburg Masonic Lodge for many years, and Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is named in his honor.

Brian Karnes read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address followed by the introduction of the Honorable Steven Beathard, judge of the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas, who delivered the Memorial Day address. He spoke about the important role military veterans have played in the history of our country from the time of the American Revolution to the present. He noted the many hardships faced by George Washington and his army in winning our independence from Great Britain. Had the colonists failed in their revolt against British rule, we might be living and working on an estate owned by a British loyalist. Many of the colonial soldiers were paid with land after the war ended. Some of that land is here in Fayette County. It is our military veterans who have given us the freedom to enjoy the greatest country in the world.

The service was closed by the placing of a wreath at the granite memorial honoring the unknown war dead and a musket salute by the Henry Casey Camp 92 members of the Sons of Veterans Reserve Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment, and the playing of taps by John Pfeifer.

Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment Sons of Veterans Reserve, under the command of 1st Lt. Shane L. Milburn, firing a musket salute. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Photo-No.-3.jpg Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment Sons of Veterans Reserve, under the command of 1st Lt. Shane L. Milburn, firing a musket salute. Courtesy photos The Honorable Judge Steven Beathard delivering the Memorial Day address. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Photo-No.-2.jpg The Honorable Judge Steven Beathard delivering the Memorial Day address. Courtesy photos Bloomingburg Masonic Lodge members Brian Karnes (left), Wayne King and Roger Duncan (right). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Photo-No.-1.jpg Bloomingburg Masonic Lodge members Brian Karnes (left), Wayne King and Roger Duncan (right). Courtesy photos John Pfeifer playing taps. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Photo-No.-4.jpg John Pfeifer playing taps. Courtesy photos

Annual Bloomingburg service conducted Monday