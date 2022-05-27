Man accused of fentanyl possession

A Washington C.H. man has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury for allegedly being in possession of over 80 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Kyle J. Maddux, 38, of 816 Riverbirch Road, pleaded “not guilty” at his arraignment hearing Monday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to one first-degree felony count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. His trial has been set for July 12.

Maddux was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by Washington C.H. police April 18 because the driver, Lachan R. Moore, had an active arrest warrant through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. After Maddux exited the vehicle, a police officer patted him down for weapons for officer safety, according to the report.

Police discovered Maddux had three baggies of a colored powder substance in his pocket. According to reports, Maddux told officers that the bags contained fentanyl.

The bags were weighed at the Washington Police Department. The first bag of yellow powder reportedly weighed 40.38 grams, the second bag of blue powder weighed 40.76 grams, and the third bag of green powder weighed 2.61 grams.

The suspected narcotics were sent to be properly tested, police said.

Maddux is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $251,000 bond.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Maddux https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_MUGSHOTS_35440190.jpg Maddux

Kyle J. Maddux indicted by grand jury on first-degree felony count