Toast to Summer set to return

Fayette County Pilots & Friends is proud to host the 2022 Toast to Summer on June 25 at the Fayette County Airport. The association is partnering with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and with significant help from Fayette County Travel & Tourism. Toast to Summer has grown every year since it’s humble beginning in 2015 to become the second largest event in the county. Pictured from left to right are: Kristy Bowers – Fayette County Chamber of Commerce president, Dan Preston – Buckeye Propane, Todd Metzger – Buckeye Propane, Mikki Hunter-Smith – Fayette County Chamber Board, Mike Diener – Adena Hospital, Beth McCane – Carriage Court, Rich Farrens – Vermeer, Keith Burns – SVG, Jolinda VanDyke – Pilots Association, Hannah Girton – Destination Outlets, Mike Wallenhorst – Fibertech, and Stephanie Dunham – Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.

Fayette County Pilots & Friends is proud to host the 2022 Toast to Summer on June 25 at the Fayette County Airport. The association is partnering with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and with significant help from Fayette County Travel & Tourism. Toast to Summer has grown every year since it’s humble beginning in 2015 to become the second largest event in the county. Pictured from left to right are: Kristy Bowers – Fayette County Chamber of Commerce president, Dan Preston – Buckeye Propane, Todd Metzger – Buckeye Propane, Mikki Hunter-Smith – Fayette County Chamber Board, Mike Diener – Adena Hospital, Beth McCane – Carriage Court, Rich Farrens – Vermeer, Keith Burns – SVG, Jolinda VanDyke – Pilots Association, Hannah Girton – Destination Outlets, Mike Wallenhorst – Fibertech, and Stephanie Dunham – Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_20220512_115121.jpg Fayette County Pilots & Friends is proud to host the 2022 Toast to Summer on June 25 at the Fayette County Airport. The association is partnering with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and with significant help from Fayette County Travel & Tourism. Toast to Summer has grown every year since it’s humble beginning in 2015 to become the second largest event in the county. Pictured from left to right are: Kristy Bowers – Fayette County Chamber of Commerce president, Dan Preston – Buckeye Propane, Todd Metzger – Buckeye Propane, Mikki Hunter-Smith – Fayette County Chamber Board, Mike Diener – Adena Hospital, Beth McCane – Carriage Court, Rich Farrens – Vermeer, Keith Burns – SVG, Jolinda VanDyke – Pilots Association, Hannah Girton – Destination Outlets, Mike Wallenhorst – Fibertech, and Stephanie Dunham – Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau. Courtesy photo