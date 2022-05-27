Veterans Service Commission holds Memorial Day service

On Friday afternoon, the Fayette County Veterans Service Commission held a Memorial Day service at the Old Pioneer Cemetery behind Dairy Queen in Washington C.H.
Local veteran Eddie Fisher, alongside Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen, spoke to those in attendance.
State Senator Bob Peterson was the main speaker at Friday’s event.
The Fayette County Honor Guard was present to perform the 21 Gun Salute/Taps.
