Farmers Market celebrates ‘Strawberry Days’

Everything’s coming up Roses! No, wait……STRAWBERRIES! While the full strawberry moon doesn’t occur until June 14 (typically the last full moon of spring or the first of summer), this moon name was used by many native peoples to “mark the ripening of the ‘June-bearing”\’ strawberries” (Farmers Almanac). June is probably when “June bearing” strawberries ripen further north. But ours are ripening now….the first ones were available last Saturday at the market, and more will be available each of the next few weeks (timing and amounts dependent of course, on temperatures and sunshine).

Strawberries in season are such a treat; they can be preserved, of course (fresh frozen, jams), but it is wonderful to just have enough to eat fresh, to slice and eat with shortbread and cream, or alone or combined with rhubarb for a pie. Several vendors had fresh picked berries last week, but they didn’t last long. But for this coming Saturday, as well as the next, Fayette County Farmers Market will be celebrating “Strawberry Days.” Not only will our local strawberry vendors be selling fresh strawberries, but other vendors may feature “specials” related to their products and “all things strawberry.”

Two extra special events are planned for this festive Saturday. David Huffman and the Bluegrass Ramblers will perform from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The Market’s Kids’ Activity this week will be a Fun Scavenger Hunt full of healthy hints. See Mrs. Debra at the Market Info Tent to start and finish the scavenger hunt; participants will “win” a game of marbles to be picked up at Katrina’s Greens & Greenery booth.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Cloud 9D Designs (Nicole Daugherty): Customizable keepsakes tumblers, jewelry, key chains and much more. SPECIAL: strawberry themed items as well as strawberry lemonade, and regular lemonade.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Cozy Baby Blessings: Baby Essentials including crochet blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets and burp cloths. Also beaded pens, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers and wax melts (50+ scents).

Dill Family Farm (Andy & Paula Dill): Strawberries, honey, and blueberry bushes.

Engeti (Alana Walters): Baked goods including bread, cinnamon rolls, rolls, cakes, pies, cookies. Also fruit pies including strawberry pie, cobblers, and dump cakes.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Variety of plants including vegetable, herb, and ornamental (perennial and annual), including fern, daisy, mints, clary sage, and lemon grass). Native shrubs/trees: pagoda dogwood, elder, river birch, sweet shrub. Sourdough crackers, including strawberry rhubarb. Seasonal produce.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Strawberry shortcake, sugar cookies, ginger, chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin, pineapple, peanut butter, funfetti, peanut butter fudge, salted caramel bars, lemon bars and chocolate peanut butter bars.

Lorre Black Umbrellas, LLC (Lorre Black): Unique designer umbrellas.

Ohio Artisan Beef (W.J. & Lanita Fannin): individual cuts, ground beef & beef patty bundles, griller’s boxes and other variety boxes & 1/4, 1/2 and whole beef reservations.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Foods, The Jam Man (David Persinger): Jams: strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, pineapple, Brazilian pineapple, triple berry, peach, peach flamingo, blueberry, cherry, blackberry, seedless blackberry, red raspberry, red raspberry jalapeno, and pineapple habanero. Jellies: grape, hot pepper. NO ADDED SUGAR JAMS: peach, strawberry, and seedless blackberry. Assorted chocolate Texas sheet cakes. Strawberry Days Special: $1 OFF jars of strawberry, rhubarb, strawberry-rhubarb, and blackberry jams, this week and next week!

PPCF & S. Plymouth Raw Honey) (Julie & Dennis Mosny): Local raw honey, assorted fruit pies, banana cake brownies, buns bars, oatmeal raisin cookies, cinni mini’s and cinnamon rolls.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Breads, muffins, short cake (for your strawberries!), brownies and sewing crafts.

Bridge View Garden (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Strawberries, lettuce, spring onions, onion sets. Perennial and annual bedding plants, vegetable garden and herb plants. Homemade bread, butter rolls.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_FarmersMarket-5.jpg