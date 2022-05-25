‘Hot Head Burritos’ open for business

Hot Head Burritos, now located in Washington Court House, held a soft opening on Monday and is fully open and ready to serve the community.

The new location, 1377 Leesburg Ave., is the 10th store for franchisee Mike Qaisar, according to Hot Head Burritos Vice President Kelly Gray, CCIM.

“We have been looking for a franchisee/location for WCH for a while now. We love county seat markets like WCH that have a good population base plus a regional draw,” explained Gray via email. “The store is doing great and is on track to be in the top 10% of the whole brand!”

“Hot Head Burritos was founded in Dayton, Ohio in 2007 and has grown to over 80 locations in 7 states,” she further explained. “Hot Head Burritos’ focus is on flavor with unique sauces from Mild to Wild, customers can enjoy our products exactly to their liking — 12 signature sauces, ranging from a mild ranch to straight haberno along with 19 toppings and 9 protein options served in Burritos, bowls, nachos and quesadillas are the reason customers come back day after day. Hot Head offers ‘Toasted’ burritos and bowls – crispy and hot all in under 60 seconds.”

Those who are interested in applying can fill out an application online at www.hotheadburritos.com/application.

According to the company website, www.hotheadburritos.com, the corporate office is located in Kettering, where the business originated.

“We have expanded across the country to over 70 locations all run and operated by our dedicated burrito lovers,” explains the website. “We are dedicated to providing great tasting food with fresh, quality ingredients and bold flavors from mild to wild. With gluten-free, vegetarian, and allergy friendly options, everyone is sure to find something they’ll love.”

Hot Head Burritos’ burrito bowls https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_HHB-burritos-bowls-2.jpg Hot Head Burritos’ burrito bowls Courtesy photo Hot Head Burritos now has a location at 1377 Leesburg Ave. in Washington Court House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_IMG_1770-2.jpg Hot Head Burritos now has a location at 1377 Leesburg Ave. in Washington Court House. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photo