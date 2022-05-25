WHS graduation moves inside

Due to the projected weather forecast over the next couple of days, the 146th commencement exercises of Washington High School this Friday have been moved from Gardner Park to the WHS Gymnasium.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the ceremony beginning promptly at 7 p.m., according to Washington Court House City Schools officials. Guests are asked to park in a designated parking spot and not in the grass or fire lanes of the campus.

“There is no ticket requirement for attendance, and we encourage our community and alumni to join us as we celebrate the WHS Class of 2022,” read a statement.

There are 139 graduating seniors in the Class of 2022.

As previously reported, Washington High School moved from the practice of naming a valedictorian and salutatorian to recognizing Honors With Distinction in 2016. The criteria for earning Honors With Distinction is: earning an Honors Diploma from the State of Ohio, an ACT score of at least 27, earning at least 28 credits, a G.P.A. of no less than 4.0 on a 5.0 scale, and passing at least one weighted class in each core content area throughout their high school careers.

Speeches this year will be given by class president Mac Miller, guest speaker WHS Principal Tracy Rose, and Honors With Distinction remarks — including: Haley Brenner, Ryan Elrich, Caroline Frederick, Mary Gerber, Mac Miller, Kishan Patel and Tyler Tackage.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_WCHCS-Throwback-Leaning-Lion.jpg

Commencement this Friday to be held in gymnasium due to forecast