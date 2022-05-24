Bloomingburg plans ‘Community Day’

Keep calendars open on Saturday, Aug. 13 for the ninth-annual Bloomingburg Community Day.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the opening ceremony scheduled to start at 11 a. m.

There will be a number of activities throughout the day, including train rides for kids and adults, mechanical bull and bouncy houses.

A car show, the eighth-annual show done during the event, is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will mostly be located on Cross Street.

Live entertainment by “Paul Blankenship,” “Branson Moody,” and “Thirty-Ot-6” will be provided during the event.

Other activities will include a silent auction, several raffle items, a 50/50 raffle, a variety of vendors and crafters, and community-wide yard sales. There will be a free drawing for two kids’ bikes — one for a boy and one for a girl.

The majority of activities will be located near the Village of Bloomingburg Town Hall, located at 62 Main St.

As for food, a variety of food vendors and food trucks, as well as a BPM Fish Fry, will be present.

If interested in setting up as a vendor, please call to pre-register before Aug. 5. Donated items for the raffle and auction are also welcome.

According to officials, the proceeds from the event this year will go toward “revamping the village community park.”

The hopes, according to Bloomingburg Fiscal Officer Lorie Johnson, is to purchase new playground equipment, picnic tables and plant some trees.

She explained that due to high prices, it will take time for this project to come to fruition, but all donations and involvement are appreciated.

For more information call Lorie at 740-437-7556, Christian at 740-606-1515, or Melissa at 740-572-0393.

Village event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13