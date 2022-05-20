Local Memorial Day events scheduled

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching and several remembrance ceremonies will be taking place.

On Friday, May 27, the Fayette County Veterans Service Commission will hold a service at the Old Pioneer Cemetery behind Dairy Queen in Washington C.H. at noon. The Fayette County Honor Guard will be present to do the 21 Gun Salute/Taps. State Senator Bob Peterson will be the speaker and Meagan Coffman will be singing the National Anthem.

According to the Commission, attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs as seating is limited.

“We will also have the Fayette County Commissioners, City Manager, and more join us for the program,” explained FCVSC Financial Benefits Counselor Tasha Jackson via email. “Following Friday’s ceremony, everyone is welcome to the VFW Post 3762 for cold cuts and drinks.”

On Memorial Day itself — Monday, May 30 — there are multiple services that can be attended locally:

At 9:30 a.m., services will be held at the Bloomingburg Cemetery, provided by the Bloomingburg Masonic Lodge.

At 10 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery, there will be a service in which the Fayette County Honor Guard will take part, the Washington Court House Band will perform, and State Senator Bob Peterson will be the guest speaker. Lawn chairs are suggested for those wishing to sit during the service.

Also at 10 a.m., the Jeffersonville Memorial Day Parade will begin at Colonial Drive in Jeffersonville. Those participating should gather on Colonial and Woodsview Drive starting at 9:45 a.m. Simply get in line upon arrival. Those with antique cars, tractors, a band, etc. are welcome to join.

“Get in line, and we’ll appreciate you being there,” said parade chairman Mark Hoppes.

Following the parade will be the Jeffersonville Veterans Memorial Service. Local historian and retired educator Paul LaRue will be the speaker.

At 11 a.m. at St. Colman Catholic Cemetery in Washington C.H., the Fayette County Honor Guard will be present for a short ceremony.

After the ceremony at the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery, the Honor Guard will break for lunch at the American Legion Post 25, where community members are welcome to stop for lunch and to chat.

At 1 p.m. at Highlawn Cemetery in Washington C.H., another short ceremony with the Fayette County Honor Guard will be held.

“Please join us as we remember our fallen men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” wrote Jackson.

To submit photos to the Record-Herald of Memorial Day celebrations, email the photos with information to [email protected]

Pictured in the 2021 Washington Cemetery Memorial Day service is the Fayette County Honor Guard during the 21 Gun Salute.

Remembrance ceremonies, parade set for next weekend