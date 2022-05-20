Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 23-27 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit in jello

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers

FRIDAY

Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 23-27 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch