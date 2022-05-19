Rankin to join Senior Hall of Fame

Glenn Rankin, of Jasper Township, is one of 11 honorees who will be recognized for their accomplishments and volunteerism at the 46th Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Recognition Ceremony — an annual event hosted by Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA).

The Recognition Ceremony is an invitation-only event that will be held on Wednesday, May 25 at The Gallery At Champions venue (Champions Golf Course) in Columbus. The Hall of Fame honors central Ohio older adults who share their dedication, talent, and vitality in ways that significantly improve their communities and the lives of others.

COAAA hosts the Hall of Fame in May during Older Americans Month, a month that celebrates the contributions of senior citizens.

A lifelong resident of Jasper Township, Rankin has devotedly served his local community through several efforts. He is passionate toward cultivating and guiding the next generation of leaders in the Boy Scouts. His commitment to honoring veterans is evident with his volunteerism in the Fayette County Honor Guard. Along with these passions, he also volunteers his time to various organizations and causes that further strengthen his Fayette County community.

The Scouts are an integral part of Rankin’s life. He was introduced to scouting as a child and it made a profound impact on him, ultimately leading him to become a Scout Master for Troop 67 in Jeffersonville. Rankin was instrumental in helping 50 boys make Eagle Scout, the highest achievable rank in the organization. He served as a spokesman for all levels in the Scouts and helped with the Pinewood Derby Race. He earned his Eagle Scout in 1962 and was also awarded the District Award of Merit in 2005, the highest award given to an adult scouter.

Developing future leaders is important to Rankin, but so is honoring the leadership that veterans displayed in serving and protecting the country. He is a member of the Fayette County Veterans Honor Guard, a group that ensures every veteran receives an honorable burial. Rankin drives the van that transports members and their rifles to various cemeteries. He also participates in firing his rifle for the 21-gun salute.

Rankin was instrumental in raising funds and ensuring that names were added to the Jeffersonville Veterans Memorial. In addition to his service in the Honor Guard and his involvement with the memorial, he teaches the proper way to dispose of an American Flag. Rankin had a decorated 30-year career in the Ohio Air National Guard. He served during Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm.

Rankin also assisted another fundraiser for the Jeffersonville Lions Club that purchased eye glasses, and provided meals. He helps with the organization’s fireworks display.

Rankin’s additional service commitments include the Fayette County Tired Iron Antique Machinery Club, past president; the Fayette County Genealogical Society, past president; the Fayette County Historical Society, current president; the Jeffersonville Lions Club, current president; VFW 3762, judge advocate; American Legion Post 25, commander; Buckeye Boys State, co-chairman; Jeffersonville Alumni Association, past president and currently the secretary; and the Jeffersonville Veterans Memorial, committee member.

Rankin was the owner and operator of several local businesses, including owning a filling station. He has participated in Jeffersonville parades for 40 years. He is now serving his fourth term as Jasper Township Trustee. He is a husband, father, and brother.

Rankin was nominated for this induction by Edward Fisher.

About Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA)

The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) plans, funds, and delivers services that help older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their homes. With the assistance of area providers, COAAA arranges and coordinates services to help individuals with daily living such as homemaking, transportation, home delivered meals, and personal care. COAAA offers education and resources to caregivers, professionals, and the public and advocates for programs and policies that benefit older adults and individuals with disabilities. COAAA manages services for 12,500 people and funds services for another 25,000 older adults in eight counties: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union. COAAA is operated under the City of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.

Jasper Twp. resident to be honored at recognition ceremony