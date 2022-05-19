May is Motorcycle Awareness month

The City of Washington Court House recently proclaimed the month of May as Motorcycle Awareness Month.

Motorcycle riding is a popular form of efficient transportation and recreation. Motorcycles provide a means of transportation that uses fewer resources, causes less wear and tear on public roadways, and increases available parking areas.

It is important that the drivers of all vehicles be aware of one another and learn to share the road and practice courtesy. It is especially important that the citizens of Washington Court House be aware of motorcycles on the streets and recognize the importance of motorcycle safety as there are several residents that utilize motorcycles.

It is also important to recognize the need for awareness on the part of all drivers, especially with regard to sharing the road with motorcycles, and to honor motorcyclists’ many contributions to the communities in which they live and ride.

The American Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) is an organization that is actively promoting the safe operation, increased rider training, and increased motorist awareness of motorcycles.

According to www.abate.com/whatisabate.html, “ABATE is a freedom of choice organization, dedicated to the premise that the individual is best suited to decide the type of motorcycle to ride, the type of safety gear to wear, and their own personal lifestyle.

“The primary objective of ABATE is to monitor legislative activity in regard to laws affecting motorcyclists, especially those designed to limit our freedom of choice, and to encourage all members to become politically involved in order to effect positive legislation and deter that of a negative nature. Through public forums, writing letters and meeting elected representatives, ABATE members have the opportunity to present their side of the issues and educate governmental leaders about the needs of Ohio motorcyclists.”

Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen recently signed a proclamation naming May “Motorcycle Awareness Month.” Pictured are: (left-to-right) President of Southern Ohio Buckeye Riders and Owner of Court House Customs DJ Jenkins, ABATE of Ohio member Richard Williamson, City Manager Joe Denen, President of American Legion Riders Tracy Nichols, and City of Washington Council Chairperson Dale Lynch. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_IMG_1362-1-.jpg Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen recently signed a proclamation naming May “Motorcycle Awareness Month.” Pictured are: (left-to-right) President of Southern Ohio Buckeye Riders and Owner of Court House Customs DJ Jenkins, ABATE of Ohio member Richard Williamson, City Manager Joe Denen, President of American Legion Riders Tracy Nichols, and City of Washington Council Chairperson Dale Lynch. Courtesy photo