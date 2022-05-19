Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 19

Chelsea D. Johnson, 27, 60 Camp Grove Road SE, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher E. Holt, 34, Springfield, non-compliance suspension.

May 18

Jason L. Ervin, 38, 922 Lakeview Ave., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor), endangering children (third-degree felony).

Cassandra L. Cottrell, 703 Broadway St., Chillicothe Police Department bench warrant.

Aaron J. Wilson, 35, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., red light violation.

May 16

Joshua S. Moss, 32, 1145 Commons Drive, domestic (first-degree misdemeanor), aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor).