Graduation season has arrived

Graduation time has arrived in Fayette County and the local students of the Class of 2022 will be in the spotlight.

This Friday, there are graduations at Miami Trace High School (MTHS) and Fayette Christian School (FCS) beginning at 7 p.m.

The MTHS commencement is planned to be held outside at the high school’s Tony’s Welding & Fabrication Stadium, weather permitting.

“There are no limits to the number of guests as long as it remains outside,” said MTHS Principal Bryan Sheets. “If we have to move it inside, it’s limited to eight guests per student and the students will receive their tickets for that.”

There are approximately 210 graduates in the MTHS Class of 2022.

Following a welcome from Sheets, speeches will be given by the class salutatorian Emma Seyfang and class valedictorians Hidy Kirkpatrick, Kandice Mathews and Emily Moser, who is also the class president.

Ryan Davis and Meagan Strahler will announce scholarship and award winners, Sheets will present the Class of 2022, Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser will accept the class, and Sheets and Davis will present the diplomas.

Graduation at Fayette Christian will be held at the FCS gymnasium.

There are seven graduates in the FCS Class of 2022.

The valedictorian is Megan Sheeter, the daughter of David and Patti Sheeter. Megan has attended FCS since preschool. She has participated in drama, tone chimes, choir, and both the general knowledge and Bible knowledge quiz teams. She also played on the volleyball and basketball teams.

Sheeter will be majoring in pharmaceutical sciences at Cedarville University. She has received the President’s Scholar Award (CU), the pharmacy program’s Preferred Admissions Scholarship (CU), and the Dragin Angels Car Club Scholarship.

The salutatorian at FCS is Emily Barker, the daughter of Thad and Dara Barker. Emily has attended FCS since kindergarten and has been very active in extracurricular activities during her high school years, participating in girls’ varsity basketball, debate, the general knowledge quiz team, choir, and drama. In addition to school activities, she played on a softball travel team, and was a member of 4-H, and the Madison County Junior Fair Board.

In the fall, Barker will be attending Waynesburg University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She then plans to attend law school with the intent of becoming a prosecutor. She is the recipient of the A. B. Miller scholarship, the State Scholarship through WU, the Stover Scholarship, the DAR Good Citizen, and the SSCC HEERF Grant.

The commencement speaker at the FCS graduation is Dr. David Buckley, pastor of Cross Lanes Bible Church in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. The ceremony is open to the public.

As for Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS), the 146th commencement exercises of Washington High School will be held Friday, May 27 with 139 graduating seniors.

“We are excited to be back under the lights as graduation will once again be held at Gardner Park. Last year’s return to the historic venue made for a beautiful evening to celebrate the WHS Class of 2021 under a picturesque sunset, and we look forward to celebrating the WHS Class of 2022 in the same fashion,” explained WCHCS Director of Marketing and Communications Trevor Patton via email.

“All attendees are asked to park in McHenry Field and enter the stadium through the main gate. We ask that all guests find their seats in the home stands prior to the student and faculty processional that will begin promptly at 7 p.m.”

If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved into the WHS gymnasium.

“We will be prepared and equipped for both options and continue to monitor the forecast leading up to the event. If a decision is made to move inside, that information will be communicated through all mediums, from directly to the graduates,” wrote Patton.

This year, there are no ticket requirements or guest restrictions, so the community and alumni are invited to celebrate the WHS Class of 2022.

As previously reported, Washington High School moved from the practice of naming a valedictorian and salutatorian to recognizing Honors With Distinction in 2016. The criteria for earning Honors With Distinction is: earning an Honors Diploma from the State of Ohio, an ACT score of at least 27, earning at least 28 credits, a G.P.A. of no less than 4.0 on a 5.0 scale, and passing at least one weighted class in each core content area throughout their high school careers.

Speeches this year will be given by class president Mac Miller, guest speaker WHS Principal Tracy Rose, and Honors With Distinction remarks — including: Haley Brenner, Ryan Elrich, Caroline Frederick, Mary Gerber, Mac Miller, Kishan Patel and Tyler Tackage.

Honors With Distinction this year include:

Haley Brenner is the daughter of Denise and Darren Bierhup. She plans on attending the University of Miami and will major in psychology and neurosciences.

Ryan Elrich is the son of Bob and Cindy Elrich. He plans on attending The Ohio State University and will major in finance.

Caroline Frederick is the daughter of George and Amy Frederick. She plans on attending The Ohio State University and will major in computer science.

Mary Gerber is the daughter of Eric and Beth Gerber. She plans on attending The Ohio State University and will major in anthropological sciences.

Mac Miller is the son of Travis and Christina Miller. He plans on attending the University of Cincinnati and will major in finance.

Kishan Patel is the son of Darsit and Shilpa Patel. He plans on attending The Ohio State University and will major in computer science.

Tyler Tackage is the son of Todd and Alicia Tackage. He plans on attending Carnegie Mellon University and will major in finance and economics.

Follow the Record-Herald for complete coverage of local graduations.

