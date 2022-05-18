Jefferson Twp. land to potentially be annexed

A petition was recently filed with the Fayette County Board of Commissioners to annex land into the Village of Jeffersonville.

The land is currently in Jefferson Township and totals approximately 0.669 acres.

Although an annexation hearing has been set for July 25 at 10 a.m. at the Fayette County Commissioners’ Office, Commissioner Dan Dean said this hearing will be rescheduled. The application has to be redone and a new hearing date set due to an accidental error in the original annexation application, according to Dean.

He further explained the reason the land owners want to be annexed into the village is their septic system failed. They want to be added to the village sewer system as the alternative option is expensive.

In other news from the Fayette County Commissioners’ Office, the purchase of a furnace and an air conditioner for the Fayette County Ag Center was authorized via a resolution. The furnace and air conditioner are to be purchased from Weller’s Plumbing & Heating for $6,620. Installation will be completed by the Fayette County maintenance staff.

A second resolution was signed per the recommendation of Faye Williamson, director of Fayette County Job and Family Services, to approve revised “Compensation Practices and Procedures” — including revisions made to classifications and pay range plan and schedule. This change will become effective June 20.

Four individuals were re-appointed to different boards:

– David Sanders to the Fayette County Rural Zoning Commission for a five-year term beginning in June.

– Gary Reiterman to the Fayette County Zoning Appeals Board for a five-year term beginning in June.

– Ron Warner to the Fayette County Planning Commission for a three-year term beginning June 1.

– Glenn Rankin to the Fayette County Planning Commission for a three-year term beginning June 1.

The Fayette County Land Bank Board of Directors met at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 9.

The treasurer’s report was shared with a beginning balance of $251,339.01. The Land Bank received $700 for State Route 753 properties from Samantha Abercrombie, making the end balance of $252.39.01.

There was discussion regarding who is responsible for the advertising cost of foreclosures. It was suggested that the Land Bank will pay the advertising cost if the properties are for the possible use of the Land Bank. If another entity is to have end possession after the foreclosure, that entity would be responsible for the advertising.

The deadline for the Brownfield Remediation Program has been extended to May 31. Sugar Creek and Assistant Prosecutor Dan Drake will continue with the application process of the Brownfield Remediation Program. The application will be focused on the industrial property previously owned by Loren and Cartwright and now owned by Sugar Creek Packing.

The deadline for the “Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program” was extended to May 16. The board was provided a list of properties that can be included in the application for demolition. The application process was continued.

Information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Commissioners' Office.

