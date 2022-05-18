Class donates funds to FRHS

As the school year comes to a close, Dan Linn’s fourth grade class at Washington City Schools has completed a study of humane societies and adopting animals by donating $250 to the local Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).

According to FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams, the class raised the funds with a root beer float fundraiser.

Linn wrote via email, “the root beer float idea was chosen from a list of student suggestions after consulting with our principals — Mr. Cartwright and Mrs. Haithcock. The students led the discussions with the principals.”

One of those students, Juliana Hall, explained, “Mr. Linn’s class raised money for the Fayette Humane Society by selling root beer floats. They raised money so the Humane Society could build the new Society next to the YMCA to help more animals.

“They sold root beer floats at lunch time in the cafeteria. Beforehand, they made posters around Belle Aire Intermediate saying to donate to the Humane and why. These posters helped the class practice writing thesis statements.

“They also made a Google site about the Humane Society. They made stories that included the Humane which they put on the site. The posters that were made also were there.”

As previously reported, Linn was originally working with 25 students on individual and group research topics surrounding humane societies and adopting animals. This unit/project began in September. The project was worked on once per week.

Linn wrote, “our goal was to raise $100, so we exceeded that goal by $150.”

Linn teaches fourth grade language arts and social studies, and previously explained he was working with parts of two classes for this project.

As part of that program, FRHS was invited to provide lessons to the students through visits from humane agents Brad Adams and Johnny Daugherty Jr.

Students receiving a visit from FRHS staff is not uncommon as the humane society offers outreach programs and education regularly. Recently, Adams said FRHS visited Sabina Elementary School in Clinton County where they spoke to all of the elementary students.

To follow FRHS, visit www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/ or the FRHS Facebook page, “Fayette Regional Humane Society.”

A Washington Court House City Schools fourth grade class recently held a fundraiser and gifted a $250 donation to the Fayette Regional Humane Society. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_20220518_112500-1.jpg A Washington Court House City Schools fourth grade class recently held a fundraiser and gifted a $250 donation to the Fayette Regional Humane Society. Courtesy photo