Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

May 17

Endangering Children/Domestic Violence: At 2:21 p.m., the police department began investigating a report of child abuse. The suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Criminal Damaging: At 6:22 p.m., Paula Martin, of Eastview Road, reported that someone had damaged her vehicle by “keying” the door.

Theft/Criminal Trespass: At 6:32 p.m., Melissa Seymour, of Sycamore Street, reported the theft of a jack and bicycle from her garage.

Theft: At 9:57 p.m., Johnnie Carner, of Pearl Street, reported the theft of a license plate from his vehicle.