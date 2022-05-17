Wednesday Farmers Market venue at TSC opens

On Wednesday, vendors welcome everyone back to the midweek afternoon Fayette County Farmers Market.

Items offered for sale this week include local ground beef, brats, spring produce, bedding plants, vegetable plants, fantastic baked goods and COOKIES, crocheted baby essentials, and catnip toys. All fresh, All local!

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. Vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Chilcote Farms & Cottage Baked Goods (Marlene Chilcote): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter and iced sugar cookies, blueberry coffee cake, pecan pie bars, chocolate and white Texas sheet cakes, and local honey.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): baby essentials including hand crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets and burp cloths, and teething toys. Also beaded pens, crochet dish cloths and pot scrubbers and wax melts (50+ scents).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Cookies: sugar, ginger, oatmeal raisin, chocolate chip; chocolate peanut butter bars, snickerdoodle, and lemon bars.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Lettuce, radishes, rhubarb. Perennial and annual bedding plants. Vegetable and herb garden plants.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): Peanut butter fudge, assorted baked goods, catnip toys and more.

