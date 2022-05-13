Jeffersonville pool to open May 26

The Jeffersonville pool is planned to open Thursday, May 26 for the 2022 season if all goes according to plan, explained Jeffersonville Village Administrator Bryan Riley.

This season, the prices will look a little different to regular pool-goers.

Daily entrance to the pool, located at 42 Colonial Drive, will be $7 per person. A season pass for one person will be $150, for two people will be $175, for a family of four it will be $200. For any additional family member past four, it will be $10 extra per person, according to village officials.

Admittance for children under 2-years-old is free. Those 10-years-old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the pool.

When asked about work that was done on the pool during off-season, Riley explained there were new cooking appliances added to concessions and some painting was done.

This season, there are plans in the works to have outdoor swim-movie parties to help raise funds for maintenance. More information will be shared once available.

Once again, the on-site manager will be Michelle Gray—who was also one of the managers during last year’s season and during the 2019 pool season. The assistant manager will be Amy Downing.

During the 2021 swim season, Mary Gray, a retiree from Fayette County Memorial Hospital, faced her fear of the water as her grandchildren wanted time with her in the pool.