Firefighters rescue dog from apartment

On Friday afternoon, a fire was reported at the Village Court Apartments in Washington C.H. The occupant of the apartment was upset and was trying to re-enter the home upon first responders’ arrival due to her dog still being inside. Firefighters were able to safely retrieve and return the dog to her arms.
